Rebel Nagorno-Karabakh says one soldier killed, one wounded by Azeri fire

YEREVAN (Reuters) - A soldier from the breakaway region of Nagorgo-Karabakh, which is controlled by pro-Armenian separatists, was killed and another was wounded on Saturday as a result of shooting from Azerbaijan's side, Nagorno-Karabakh's defense ministry said.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire halted four days of violence in the South Caucasus region in April, the worst flare-up in years, but sporadic shooting is still frequent.