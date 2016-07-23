FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
July 23, 2016 / 12:18 PM / a year ago

Rebel Nagorno-Karabakh says one soldier killed, one wounded by Azeri fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - A soldier from the breakaway region of Nagorgo-Karabakh, which is controlled by pro-Armenian separatists, was killed and another was wounded on Saturday as a result of shooting from Azerbaijan's side, Nagorno-Karabakh's defense ministry said.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire halted four days of violence in the South Caucasus region in April, the worst flare-up in years, but sporadic shooting is still frequent.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Susan Thomas

