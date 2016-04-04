Nagorno-Karabakh official says four military killed in clashes

PARIS (Reuters) - Four military personnel from the Armenian-backed breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region were killed on Monday in fresh clashes with Azerbaijan forces, the Karabakh representative in France said.

“Four more military victims were announced today on the Karabakh side,” Hovhannes Guevorkian told Reuters on Monday.

He said Azerbaijan was continuing to bomb towns in Nagorno and that the region would use fixed-wing combat aircraft if there was a new large-scale attack by Azerbaijan.