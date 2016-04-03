FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azerbaijan says to cease retaliatory military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh
Hurricane Harvey
How fair is our food?
#World News
April 3, 2016 / 10:53 AM / a year ago

Azerbaijan says to cease retaliatory military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Azerbaijan said on Sunday it would end fighting with Armenian-backed troops over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region after two days of clashes which have killed dozens.

“Having taken into account ...appeals from international organizations, Azerbaijan has decided to unilaterally cease retaliatory military actions and will consolidate yesterday’s territory gains,” RIA news agency quoted the Azeri Defence Ministry as saying.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies inside Azerbaijan but is controlled by ethnic Armenians. It has run its own affairs with heavy military and financial backing from Armenia since a separatist war ended in 1994.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Editing by Jason Neely

