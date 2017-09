MOSCOW (Reuters) - The ceasefire in renewed fighting over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region was agreed at a meeting between Armenian and Azeri chiefs of general staff in Moscow, Russia’s Interfax news agency on Wednesday cited Armenia’s defense minister as saying.

“On April 5, the chiefs of general staff of the two countries met in Moscow and agreed on the ceasefire,” the agency quoted Seyran Ohanyan as saying.