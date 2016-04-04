FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., Russia discuss bids to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: State Dept
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 4, 2016 / 7:04 PM / a year ago

U.S., Russia discuss bids to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: State Dept

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) speaks to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry as they arrive for a news conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Harnik/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke to his Russian counterpart on Monday to review efforts to stop the violence that has broken out along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of conflict and how to get Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume talks, the State Department said

Kerry and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also discussed the cessation of hostilities in Syria, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.

“They did speak today via phone ... to discuss efforts to secure an immediate end to the violence that has erupted along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of conflict and encourage both Armenia and Azerbaijan to ... resume settlement talks under the auspices of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe),” Toner said.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.