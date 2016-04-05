FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., France, Russia to send envoys to Nagorno-Karabakh
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 5, 2016 / 11:34 AM / a year ago

U.S., France, Russia to send envoys to Nagorno-Karabakh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The United States, France and Russia are to send envoys to Azerbaijan, Armenia and to Nagorno-Karabakh in a bid to resolve the conflict that has flared up in the border region, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday.

“We can see that military conflict cannot be the solution, nor is the status quo,” he told reporters after talks with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is also going to send a fact-finding mission, said Steinmeier, whose country is chair of the OSCE.

According to Azerbaijan, some 16 Azeri servicemen have been killed in fighting around the Armenian-backed region in two days, as a flare-up of the decades-old conflict showed no sign of abating.

In the early 1990s, Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a war over the mountainous territory, whose population are mostly ethnic Armenian, in the early 1990s in which thousands were killed on both sides, and hundreds of thousands displaced.

A return to conflict could drag in Russia, which has a defense alliance with Armenia, and NATO member Turkey, which backs its ethnic kin in Azerbaijan.

Reporting by John Irish; writing by Andrew Callus, Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.