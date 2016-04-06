FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says need lasting ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh
April 6, 2016 / 12:22 PM / a year ago

Merkel says need lasting ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Wednesday for a lasting ceasefire in Azerbaijan’s breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region after the latest deadly violence there.

“Above all everything must be done such that more blood is not spilled and lives lost, and so the efforts to reach an acceptable and lasting ceasefire are extremely urgent,” Merkel told reporters at a news conference with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.

Sargsyan said people in Nagorno-Karabakh wanted the international community to respect their right for self-determination.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
