Nagorno-Karabakh says one of its soldiers killed by Azeri gunfire
April 15, 2016 / 8:19 AM / a year ago

Nagorno-Karabakh says one of its soldiers killed by Azeri gunfire

Armenian artillery is seen near Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Nagorno-Karabakh’s defense ministry said on Friday that one of its soldiers died late on Thursday after he was hit by gunfire from Azerbaijan’s forces.

Dozens died in clashes between Azeri and Armenian-backed forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh earlier this month.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire halted four days of fierce fighting on April 5 but sporadic shooting still breaks out.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchayan; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe

