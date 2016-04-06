Russia says sees peaceful settlement to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it believes a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Armenian-backed forces and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh is possible because both sides involved in the territorial dispute want it.

“We take the position that it (a peaceful solution) will work out and that there is no other option. And now it is very dangerous to express an opinion which calls such a perspective into question,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.