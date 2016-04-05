FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
April 5, 2016 / 6:41 PM / a year ago

U.S. welcomes ceasefire between Azerbaijan, breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh

People march with an Armenian flag during a rally in memory of those killed during recent fightings in Nagorno Karabakh's main city of Stepanakert, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States applauded a ceasefire between Azerbaijan and its breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday and said it was engaging with both sides to encourage them to strictly abide by the halt in fighting.

“The United States does welcome both sides’ confirmation of a ceasefire,” State Department spokesman Mark Toner told a news briefing. “It’s a very nascent ceasefire but we are encouraged that it does seem to have taken hold. And we’re actively engaging with both sides to urge them to strictly adhere to the ceasefire.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
