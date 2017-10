Nagorno-Karabakh says one of its soldiers killed by Azeri gunfire

Armenian artillery is seen near Nagorno-Karabakh's town of Martuni, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

YEREVAN (Reuters) - A soldier from the Armenian-backed Nagorno-Karabakh region was killed by gunfire from Azerbaijan on Tuesday morning, said the defense ministry of the breakaway region.

Dozens died in clashes between Azeri and Armenian-backed forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh earlier this month.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire halted four days of fierce fighting on April 5 but sporadic shooting still breaks out.