American Securities in exclusive talks to acquire NAPA: sources

(Reuters) - American Securities LLC is in exclusive talks to acquire North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), valuing the largest U.S. specialty anesthesia management company at close to $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

American Securities, a New York-based private equity firm, has prevailed in an auction for NAPA and is now trying to secure financing for the acquisition, the people said on Monday, asking not to be identified because the discussions are confidential.

There is still no certainty that American Securities will be able to finalize an agreement with the owner of NAPA, Moelis Capital Partners, the people added.

American Securities and Moelis & Co (MC.N), the investment bank that launched Moelis Capital Partners as its buyout arm in 2007, declined to comment. NAPA did not respond to a request for comment.

Based in Melville, New York, NAPA partners with hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and physician offices that outsource their anesthesia and perioperative services. Moelis Capital Partners acquired the company in 2011 for an undisclosed amount.

American Securities has about $15 billion in assets under management.