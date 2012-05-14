Asia Naphtha-Glencore buys Papua New Guinea cargoes

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Western trader Glencore has inked a deal with InterOil Corp to buy heavy and light naphtha for July 2012 to June 2013 lifting from Moresby port, Papua New Guinea, traders said on Monday.

Premiums could not be confirmed but traders pegged the value for the heavy grade at around $60 a tonne to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Details of the volumes to be lifted were also unclear but traders said InterOil has stated in a document that its refinery can produce a total of 3,000-6,000 barrels per day of different naphtha grades, depending on the types of crude it processes, its crude throughput and reformer operation rates.

InterOil had produced close to 1.25 million barrels of heavy naphtha in 2011 and nearly 547,000 barrels of light naphtha last year, the document added.

Chinese Fujia Dahua, a paraxylene producer, was previously the term holder of the heavy grade cargoes for 2011.

Heavy naphtha is usually used to produce aromatics, which can be used as gasoline components and to make polyester.