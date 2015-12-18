Hubble telescope shows image of new 'lightsaber' star system

GREENBELT, Md. - NASA‘S Hubble telescope captured an image of a baby star buried in interstellar gas and dust with massive jets emitting from it that seem to resemble a double-bladed lightsaber from the new film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Dr. Jennifer Wiseman said the image of dark clouds with a long gold line through it shows the birth stage of a new star system.

“This particular protostar system looks like a double-bladed lightsaber, which is timely with all the Star Wars frenzy going on right now,” she added.