Ex-girlfriend: NASCAR's Busch took assassin claims from script

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Kurt Busch (C) speaks to members of his crew next to his number 51 car in the garage area at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, in this file photo taken on February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

(Reuters) - A woman seeking a protective order against Kurt Busch on Wednesday rejected claims by the NASCAR champion that she is an assassin and said several of the race car driver’s stories about her were taken from a movie screenplay she is writing.

Busch, testifying on a protective order against him in a Delaware court on Tuesday, said his ex-girlfriend Patricia Driscoll is an assassin sent on covert missions who once returned to their hotel room in a blood-splattered evening gown.

“Over the past seven years I have worked on a movie script with producers about a female CIA operative and her work on classified missions for the U.S,” Driscoll said in a statement.

“Mr. Busch has seen and given commentary to me on the latest script because some of the stories he told on the stand are straight from the script.”

Busch’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, refuted Driscoll’s statement saying she has declared to many people -- not only Busch -- that she is a hired killer and the script was written from what she had been telling people for years about her personal life.

”It’s not that Kurt got his story from the script, it’s actually the opposite,“ Hardin told Reuters. ”She comes up with a script that matches the story she had been telling people.

“Kurt believed it. He wouldn’t subject himself to this ridicule if he truly didn’t believe it.”

Driscoll alleges that Busch, who won the NASCAR title in 2004, slammed her head three times against a bedroom wall in his motorhome on Sept. 26 at Dover International Speedway in Delaware.

Busch has denied the assault allegations and has not been charged though a separate criminal investigation is being carried out on the matter.

Driscoll, 37, urged Busch to seek professional counseling.

“Perhaps now his family and those around him recognize his fragile state and will provide him the mental health care and support he needs,” she said. “He clearly believes fiction is reality, and that’s all the more reason he needs help.”

Busch claimed during the testimony phase of the four-day hearing that Driscoll was dispatched on missions across Central and South America and Africa and was sent on assignments to kill drug lords.

The 36-year-old race car driver is casting Driscoll as a jilted lover who wants to destroy his reputation. In court, Busch said: “Everybody on the outside can tell me I‘m crazy, but I lived on the inside and saw it firsthand.”