Feb 19, 2015; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Kurt Busch (41) before race two of the Budweiser Duels at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - NASCAR indefinitely suspended driver Kurt Busch on Friday amid a Delaware court ruling on a domestic violence case involving the former series champion.

The suspension means Busch will have to sit out NASCAR’s premier event, the Daytona 500, on Sunday.