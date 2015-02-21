FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NASCAR suspends driver Kurt Busch amid ruling involving domestic violence
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 21, 2015 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

NASCAR suspends driver Kurt Busch amid ruling involving domestic violence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 19, 2015; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Kurt Busch (41) before race two of the Budweiser Duels at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - NASCAR suspended 2004 Sprint Cup champion Kurt Busch indefinitely on Friday amid a Delaware court ruling involving domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend.

The suspension means Busch will have to sit out NASCAR’s premier event, the Daytona 500, on Sunday.

“Given the serious nature of the findings and conclusions made by the Commissioner of the Family Court of the State of Delaware, NASCAR has indefinitely suspended driver Kurt Busch, effective immediately,” NASCAR said in a statement.

“He will not be allowed to race nor participate in any NASCAR activities until further notice.”

In an opinion regarding the protective order he granted to Patricia Driscoll on Monday, Kent County Family Court Commissioner David Jones wrote Friday that Busch “more likely than not ... committed an act of domestic violence.”

Driscoll, 37, said Busch grabbed her by the neck inside his motorhome at Dover International Speedway in Delaware on Sept. 26 and repeatedly hit her head against a wall.

Busch has denied the charges, testifying last month that he cupped Driscoll’s cheeks but never smashed her head against a wall.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.