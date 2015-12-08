FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nasdaq to buy Chi-X Canada to access Canadian equities market
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 8, 2015 / 4:59 PM / 2 years ago

Nasdaq to buy Chi-X Canada to access Canadian equities market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

TORONTO (Reuters) - Nasdaq said it would acquire the Canadian unit of alternative equities trading platform Chi-X Global Holdings in a deal giving it direct access to the Canadian equities market.

Nasdaq said the purchase of Chi-X Canada would be accretive to its earnings, excluding transaction-related costs, and deliver attractive returns on capital. The deal, announced on Tuesday, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Bloomberg reported in November that the deal would value Chi-X Canada at about $100 million.

Nasdaq is looking to diversify its business, moving into new markets and countries. It said the acquisition would expand its North American equities trading business beyond the U.S. and improve the trading experience for customers.

“This acquisition is an important part of our North American strategy as Chi-X handles about 22 percent of the order flow of S&P/TSX Composite securities in Canada,” said Nasdaq President Hans-Ole Jochumsen.

Nasdaq said Dan Kessous, Chi-X Canada CEO, would continue to lead the Canadian equities trading business and the Chi-X Canada team would join Nasdaq.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.