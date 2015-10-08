FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nasdaq launches tool to monitor dark pool trading
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 8, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Nasdaq launches tool to monitor dark pool trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc , the operator of Nasdaq stock market and eight European stock exchanges, on Thursday launched a tool to monitor dark pool trading activity.

A dark pool is a network that allows traders to buy or sell orders secretly, ruling out the possibility of other traders taking advantage of the order.

Dark pools have been criticized for their lack of transparency and as they could lead to less efficient pricing.

“Regulators globally are taking a more active role in monitoring and enforcing greater transparency ... of trading behaviors within dark pools specifically,” Rob Lang, a Nasdaq executive, said in a statement.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.