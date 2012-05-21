FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nasdaq to revamp system after tech problems on Facebook IPO: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 21, 2012 / 2:48 AM / 5 years ago

Nasdaq to revamp system after tech problems on Facebook IPO: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Monitors show the value of the Facebook, Inc. stock at the closing bell at the NASDAQ Marketsite in New York, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq is planning to revamp its systems for handling stock offerings after acknowledging that technology problems had affected trading in millions of newly issued Facebook (FB.O) shares on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Individual investors were left in the dark for hours on Friday about whether their buy and sell orders for Facebook shares had actually been executed, in the latest of a series high-profile exchange glitches.

Nasdaq Omx Group Inc (NDAQ.O) Chief Executive Robert Greifeld said in a conference call with reporters on Sunday that there had been a malfunction in the trading-system’s design for processing order cancellations, the Journal reported.

Greifeld also said extensive testing that was performed ahead of the deal failed to spot this problem.

Nasdaq officials said the company is planning to redesign its IPO systems, according to the Journal, although it did not give further details.

Investor confidence in the equity markets, where trading is largely computer-driven, has wavered since the “flash crash” in May 2010 when $1 trillion in shareholder equity was temporarily wiped out in a matter of minutes.

In March, the botched IPO of BATS Global Markets, the third-largest U.S. stock exchange, refocused attention on the potential for marketplace mishaps. A series of unforeseen glitches hit the company’s market debut on its own exchange and caused it to take the extremely rare step of withdrawing its IPO.

Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.