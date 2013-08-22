FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small insurer's stock first to resume trade on Nasdaq
August 22, 2013

Small insurer's stock first to resume trade on Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman holds an umbrella as she walks past the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Shares of Atlantic American Corp (AAME.O), a tiny insurance company headquartered in Atlanta, were the first Nasdaq-listed shares to resume trading Thursday afternoon after a large part of the U.S. market came to a halt following an unexplained issue.

The stock, which had average daily volume of fewer than 2,000 shares over the past 50 days prior to Thursday, last traded about 3 cents higher to $3.83. Around 40,000 shares traded in the minutes since the resumption.

Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Nick Zieminski

