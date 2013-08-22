Nasdaq says connectivity issue caused trading halt

A logo is seen on a window outside of the Nasdaq MarketSite building in New York's Times Square, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX (NDAQ.O) said a connectivity issue between an exchange participant and the Securities Information Processor, which consolidates stock prices, was the reason behind Thursday’s more than three hour trading halt in all Nasdaq-listed securities.

There was a connectivity issue “which lead to a degradation in the ability of the SIP to disseminate consolidated quotes and trades,” the exchange said in a statement.

The cause of the issue has been identified and addressed, the exchange said.

An “exchange participant” would be either a brokerage or a market maker.