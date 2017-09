Robert Greifeld, CEO of the Nasdaq-OMX Stock Market, speaks at the Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P. global exchange and brokerage conference in New York June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) has resolved the technical issues that led to Thursday’s trading halt, but cannot guarantee there would be no future problems, Chief Executive Officer Robert Greifeld said on CNBC television on Friday.