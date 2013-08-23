FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2013 / 1:22 PM / 4 years ago

Pimco's El-Erian says Nasdaq glitch exposed flaws: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mohamed A. El-Erian, CEO and co-CIO of PIMCO, takes part in a panel discussion titled "Global Markets in Uncertain Times" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mohamed El-Erian, chief executive officer of Pimco, said Friday that a technical problem that shut down trading in Nasdaq securities Thursday showed flaws in crisis management.

“It has shown how horrible the crisis management side is,” El-Erian, who is also co-chief investment officer of Pimco, told cable television network CNBC. “Communication was horrid. There is no backup.”

The Newport Beach, California-based Pimco, a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE (ALVG.DE), had $1.97 trillion in assets as of June 30. The firm’s Pimco Total Return Fund is the world’s largest bond fund.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
