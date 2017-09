A man walks past the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) plans to release additional details on last week’s more-than-three-hour trading freeze at 2 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, according to Fox Business Network.

The new information will detail where the pricing problems originated, the report said.