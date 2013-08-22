FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Treasury Secretary Lew briefed on Nasdaq problems: official
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 22, 2013 / 6:26 PM / in 4 years

Treasury Secretary Lew briefed on Nasdaq problems: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew testifies before a Senate Banking hearing on "The Financial Stability Oversight Council Annual Report to Congress." on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has been briefed about the ongoing problems at Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O), which halted all trading on Thursday afternoon due to problems distributing stock price quotes, a Treasury official said.

Lew chairs the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a body of regulators that polices the markets for emerging systemic risks. Among its members are Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White. An SEC spokesman said earlier that the agency is also monitoring developments.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.