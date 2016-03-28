FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq hires ex-Chi-X Global CEO as North American equities head
#Business News
March 28, 2016 / 7:22 PM / 2 years ago

Nasdaq hires ex-Chi-X Global CEO as North American equities head

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) said on Monday it appointed Tal Cohen, the former head of Chi-X Global, to run its North American equities business.

Nasdaq bought the Canadian operations of stock market operator Chi-X Global last month for an undisclosed amount from Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) and other banks. J.C. Flowers & Co. said in January it agreed to buy Chi-X Global’s Australian and Japanese stock trading platforms.

Cohen, who was a managing director at Instinet LLC before becoming chief executive of Chi-X Global, will report to Tom Wittman, Nasdaq’s global head of equities, starting April 12.

Walt Smith, who currently leads Nasdaq’s North American equities business, will transition to a new role as head of Nasdaq’s Global Access Services business, which includes exchange connectivity and post-trade services.

Nasdaq said it would rename the Chi-X Canada stock trading platforms, which compete with the TMX Group’s (X.TO) Toronto Stock Exchange, Nasdaq CX and Nasdaq CX2.

Dan Kessous, former head of Chi-X Canada, will head up Nasdaq’s Canadian equities business.

Nasdaq run’s the No. 3 U.S. stock exchange by volume. The New York-based company also agreed this month to buy U.S. options exchange operator International Securities Exchange from Deutsche Boerse for $1.1 billion, which would make it the largest U.S. options exchange operator once the deal closes.

Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by David Gregorio

