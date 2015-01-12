U.S. exchanges consider running 'dark pools' for banks

(Reuters) - At least two U.S. exchanges have been in talks with big banks about possibly taking over the operation of the banks’ private, off-exchange trading venues, or “dark pools,” which are facing rising costs amid increased regulatory scrutiny.

Both BATS Global Markets and Nasdaq OMX Group recently said they have held talks with banks on outsourcing some or all of their dark pool operations.

“It does appear as though there are additional regulatory costs and obligations coming for dark pools and some dark pool operators may find that it’s just not worth it,” Joseph Ratterman, chief executive of BATS Global Markets, said in a recent interview.

Banks are the biggest customers of exchanges, but they are also competitors with the dark pools they operate. The electronic trading venues generally have lower fees than exchanges and only make trading data available after a trade, reducing the chance that others in the market will notice a buyer’s or seller’s intentions and move the price against them.

Dark pools have come under scrutiny amid concerns that they are too opaque.

In June, the New York attorney general brought a lawsuit against Barclays, accusing the bank of misleading clients in its dark pool. Also in June, dark pool operator Liquidnet agreed to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $2 million to settle charges that it improperly used its subscribers’ confidential trading information to market its services. And in July, Goldman Sachs agreed to pay an $800,000 fine over pricing violations in its dark pool.

Ratterman said BATS, the No. 2 U.S. stock market operator by volume, has held “introductory and exploratory” conversations with banks, adding that it was too early to know if anything would come of them. The talks have included the possibility of the outsourcing technology, regulatory monitoring, and even housing a dark pool at the exchange.

Nasdaq said its talks with the banks were also in the early stages.

Regulators began publishing dark pool volumes and other statistics last June and have said they may require the venues to publicly disclose how they operate and price orders.

Wells Fargo shuttered its dark pool in October, which at the time ranked 32 out of 41 alternative trading systems, citing a lack of demand.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Nasdaq’s talks with the banks.