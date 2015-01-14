Nasdaq plans challenge to CME and ICE in energy derivatives

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group is considering entering the energy derivatives market in a challenge to CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange Inc, according to documents seen by Reuters.

The move, currently in the consultation phase, but intended to be rolled out this year, would see Nasdaq introduce energy futures and options products based on key oil, natural gas, and U.S. power benchmarks, according to the documents.

A spokesman for Nasdaq declined to comment.

Nasdaq has a foothold in the commodities business through Nasdaq Commodities, a power derivatives market formerly known as Nordpool that Nasdaq acquired in 2010, which operates in the UK, Germany, and the Nordics. But CME and ICE have a duopoly on energy futures, which can have better profit margins than in matching stock trades, which Nasdaq is better known for.

Nasdaq has been diversifying away from the highly competitive stock transaction business for years now, into new asset classes, as well as into businesses that provide a steadier income flow, such as market data services and technology.

Nasdaq said in the documents, aimed at traders, brokers and banks, it will offer “competitive fees compared to current market price for trading and clearing of energy products.”

The new offerings, first reported by the Financial Times, would be known collectively as Nasdaq Energy Futures and cleared by the Options Clearing Corporation. They would be traded through the all-electronic U.S.-based Nasdaq Futures exchange, the license for which Nasdaq acquired when it bought the Philadelphia Stock Exchange in 2008.

Nasdaq has yet to trade any products on Nasdaq Futures, which the Commodities Futures Trading Commission reinstated as a designated contract market in November after it had been deemed dormant on Jan. 1, 2014.

The transatlantic exchange operator said it has been working with a number of “early adopters” in all facets of the market, including market makers and futures commission merchants, to ensure smooth trading from day one on the new exchange.