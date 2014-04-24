FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq not yet subpoenaed in N.Y. high frequency trading probe: CEO
April 24, 2014 / 2:17 PM / 3 years ago

Nasdaq not yet subpoenaed in N.Y. high frequency trading probe: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Scaffolding is seen outside the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square in New York April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group Inc has not to date received a subpoena from the New York attorney general as part of its industrywide probe into allegedly unfair technological advantages on Wall Street, Nasdaq Chief Executive Officer Robert Greifeld said on Thursday.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is seeking information on the relationships that exchanges and off-exchange platforms, known as dark pools, have with high-frequency trading firms, and has issued subpoenas to at least half-dozen firms, Reuters reported last week.

Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

