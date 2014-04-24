FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nasdaq first-quarter earnings helped by recent deals
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 24, 2014 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

Nasdaq first-quarter earnings helped by recent deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Scaffolding is seen outside the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square in New York April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) on Thursday reported a higher first-quarter profit, helped by increased revenue from recent acquisitions.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq rose to $103 million, or 59 cents per share, from $42 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time deal-related items, the New York-based company earned 72 cents per share, topping the analysts’ average estimate by a penny, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 27 percent to $529 million.

Nasdaq last year closed a $390 million deal to buy Thomson Reuters Corp’s (TRI.TO) investor relations, public relations and multimedia services businesses. It also financed a $750 million deal to buy electronic Treasuries-trading platform eSpeed from BGC Partners Inc (BGCP.O), giving it a foothold in fixed income.

The company said it had paid down $121 million in debt in the last quarter.

Market services revenue, which includes derivatives, cash equities, fixed income and access and broker services, rose 17 percent to $213 million.

Technology solutions revenue, including corporate solutions and market technology, rose 80 percent to $135, helped by the Thomson Reuters deal.

Information services revenue, which includes market data and index licensing and services, rose 16 percent to $123 million.

Listing services revenue was up 5.5 percent at $58 million.

Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.