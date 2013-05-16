FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq halts trading in some options contracts due system issues
#Business News
May 16, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 4 years ago

Nasdaq halts trading in some options contracts due system issues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) on Thursday halted trading in some options contracts on one of its options exchanges on Thursday due to system issues.

The system issues, which started at 9:48 a.m. ET (1348 GMT) on the Nasdaq PHLX options exchange, affected options on equity underlying symbols beginning with the letter Z - approximately 21 options, including Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O), the exchange said.

Options that expire on June 14 for underlying symbols International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N), Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N), iShares Silver Trust (SLV) exchange-traded fund (SLV.P), iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN, Wells Fargo Co (WFC.N) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.O) were also halted.

“These options will be halted for the remainder of the day while normal trading will continue on NASDAQ OMX PHLX for other symbols. We will continue to communicate to customers when the issue is resolved,” said Robert Madden, spokesman for Nasdaq.

The halted options were still available for trading on 10 other options exchanges including NASDAQ Options Market (NOM) and NASDAQ OMX BX Options.

Reporting by Angela Moon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
