ISE halts options exchanges due to connectivity disruption

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The two options exchanges run by International Securities Exchange Holdings were halted on Monday following connectivity issues, leading several U.S. options exchanges to declare “self-help” against them.

Self-help occurs when an exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and needs to send orders through alternate venues.

“Shortly after market open, ISE and ISE Gemini experienced a connectivity disruption and we subsequently made the determination to halt both markets,” International Securities Exchange Holdings said in an emailed statement.

The markets remain halted while the issue is being resolved, ISE said.

Overall options trading volume did not appear to be noticeably affected as the other exchanges seem to have picked up the slack, Trade Alert President Henry Schwartz said.

The ISE and ISE Gemini exchanges are run by International Securities Exchange Holdings, the New York-based unit of Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE).

Nasdaq OMX Group Inc’s (NDAQ.O) Nasdaq OMX PHLX, Nasdaq OMX BX Options and Nasdaq Options Market systems declared “self-help” against the ISE and ISE Gemini exchanges at around 9:58 a.m. (1458 GMT). The MIAX Options Exchange also declared self-help on the ISE exchanges at 09:50 a.m. (1450 GMT).