Nasdaq surpasses peak close after 15 years: then and now
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
#Business News
April 23, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 2 years ago

Nasdaq surpasses peak close after 15 years: then and now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fifteen years and 31 trading days since the dot.com bubble peaked on March 10, 2000, the Nasdaq composite index has closed at 5056.06, finally beating its previous record close of 5,048.62.

Back then many of us were watching reality TV shows like “Survivor” and bidding up stocks of companies with no earnings.

These days, we are less focused on reality shows and more focused on reality - keeping tabs on dividends and price-earnings ratios, for example.

A lot has changed - Apple Inc, now the most highly valued U.S. public company, had a meager $4.49 share price and certainly was not on Wall Street's hot list. Facebook did not exist yet.

 

Reporting by Sinead Carew, Chuck Mikolajczak and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Linda Stern

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
