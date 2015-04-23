Nasdaq surpasses peak close after 15 years: then and now

Fifteen years and 31 trading days since the dot.com bubble peaked on March 10, 2000, the Nasdaq composite index has closed at 5056.06, finally beating its previous record close of 5,048.62.

Back then many of us were watching reality TV shows like “Survivor” and bidding up stocks of companies with no earnings.

These days, we are less focused on reality shows and more focused on reality - keeping tabs on dividends and price-earnings ratios, for example.

A lot has changed - Apple Inc, now the most highly valued U.S. public company, had a meager $4.49 share price and certainly was not on Wall Street's hot list. Facebook did not exist yet.