Factbox: Nasdaq surpasses intraday peak after 15 years

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq composite index .IXIC rose to a new intraday record of 5,143.32 on Thursday, 15 years after the dot-com bubble sent the index to its previous peak on March 10, 2000 to 5,132.52.

Back then people were watching new reality TV shows like “Survivor” and bidding up stocks of companies with no earnings.

Today many are still glued to the plethora of reality shows on TV, but now seem more focused on reality in the markets - keeping tabs on dividends and price-earnings ratios, for example.

A lot has changed since 2000. Apple Inc (AAPL.O), now the most highly valued U.S. public company, back then had a meager $4.49 share price and certainly was not on Wall Street’s hot list.

Here’s a look at the Nasdaq, then and now.

Graphic: link.reuters.com/def64w

Nasdaq value June 18 2015 March 2000

$8.36 trillion $6.6 trillion

Nasdaq P/E June 2015 March 2000

ratio

19.87 189.7

No. of June 2015 1999

companies

trading on

Nasdaq

2,591 4,715

Top 10 April 24, 2015 March 10, 2000

Components by

market cap

Apple $736.8 Microsoft

bln $525.4 bln

Microsoft Cisco $466.4

$377.6 bln bln

Google $374.1 Intel $401.3

bln bln

Facebook $232.9 Oracle $232.4

bln bln

Amazon $202.8 Sun Micro.

bln $164.5 bln

Gilead $178.2 Dell $131.5 bln

bln

Intel $153.9 Qualcomm $96.4

bln bln

Cisco $149 bln Yahoo $93.7 bln

Comcast $129 Applied

bln Materials

$74.6 bln

Amgen $122 bln JDS Uniphase

$68.9 bln

No of stocks April 24, 2015 March 10, 2000

trading at $100

or higher

83 210

No of Nasdaq 2014 1999

IPOs in

previous year

189 397

Biggest Nasdaq 2014 1999

IPO

JD.com Inc Charter Comms.

$2.05bln $3.7 bln

Percentage of April 2015 2000

Nasdaq cos in

tech industry

42.1 pct 64.9 pct

Dividend 2014 2000

payouts by

Nasdaq cos

$77.98 bln $14.14 bln

Best Picture 2015 2000

Oscar winner

Birdman American Beauty

Top rated TV Season started 1999-2000

show Sept. 2014

NCIS Survivor

No 1 song: Week of June, March 4 - March

Billboard Top 13 2015 11, 2000

100

“See you Again” “Amazed” by

by Wiz Khalifa Lonestar

Data from Nasdaq, Reuters data, Nielsen, Billboard