The Nasdaq logo is seen on the exterior of the Nasdaq MarketSite as a headline about the Facebook stock scrolls on the Times Square Newsticker, in New York, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) reported a lower third-quarter profit on Wednesday, due in part to a drop in trading volumes in U.S. and Nordic equities.

The New York-based exchange operator said it had earned $89 million, or 52 cents per share, down from $109 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.