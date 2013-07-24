FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nasdaq earnings slip on deal costs, while revenues rise
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 24, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

Nasdaq earnings slip on deal costs, while revenues rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) reported on Wednesday a lower second-quarter profit, mainly due to acquisition costs related to the closing of two deals by the transatlantic exchange operator.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq totaled $88 million, or 52 cents per diluted share, down from $93 million, or 53 cents a diluted share, a year earlier.

Nasdaq closed a $390 million deal to buy Thomson Reuters Corp’s (TRI.TO) investor relations, public relations and multimedia services businesses, during the quarter. It also completed a $750 million deal to buy electronic Treasuries-trading platform eSpeed from BGC Partners Inc (BGCP.O).

Stripping out one-time charges related to the deals, Nasdaq earned 62 cents a share. That was a penny shy of what analysts had expected, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue rose 8 percent to $451 million, ahead of analysts’ expectations of $441.4 million. The company said the increase in revenues was driven by acquisitions and organic growth in all of its business segments.

Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.