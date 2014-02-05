Recent acquisitions help boost Nasdaq earnings

The Xbox One logo is pictured on the NASDAQ building in Times Square in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (

(Reuters) - Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) on Wednesday reported a higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by increased revenue from recent acquisitions.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq totaled $141 million, or 81 cents per share, up from $85 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Not including one-time items, the New York-based company earned 69 cents per share, topping the consensus of analysts by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $520 million.

Nasdaq last year closed a $390 million deal to buy Thomson Reuters Corp’s (TRI.TO) investor relations, public relations and multimedia services businesses.

It also financed a $750 million deal to buy eSpeed, the electronic Treasuries-trading platform, from BGC Partners Inc (BGCP.O), giving it a foothold in fixed income.

Market services revenues, which include derivatives, cash equities, fixed income and access and broker services, rose 9 percent to $204 million.

Technology solutions revenues, which include corporate solutions and market technology, rose 89 percent to $149, helped by the Thomson Reuters deal.

Information services revenues, which include market data and index licensing and services, rose 10 percent to $109 million.

Listing services revenues were up 2 percent to $58 million.