FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nasdaq reports higher second quarter earnings
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 24, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Nasdaq reports higher second quarter earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks past the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) on Thursday reported a higher second-quarter profit, as it absorbed recent acquisitions and revenue increased across its business units.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq totaled $101 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $88 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items for acquisitions, the New York-based company earned 70 cents per share, beating the analysts’ average estimate by 2 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $523 million despite a low-volume trading environment. Non-transaction based revenue increased 19 percent and made up 74 percent of Nasdaq’s net total.

Last year Nasdaq closed a $390 million deal to buy Thomson Reuters Corp’s (TRI.TO) investor relations, public relations and multimedia services businesses. It also financed its $750 million purchase of eSpeed, the electronic Treasuries-trading platform, from BGC Partners Inc (BGCP.O), a deal giving it a foothold in fixed income.

Nasdaq said it had paid down $100 million of debt in the second quarter, reaching its long-term leverage target. The company also resumed its share buyback program, purchasing $93 million of stock during the period.

Market services revenue, which includes derivatives, cash equities, fixed income and access and broker services, rose 6.3 percent to $202 million. Technology solutions revenue, including corporate solutions and market technology, rose 43.8 percent to $138 million, helped by the Thomson Reuters deal.

Information services revenue, which includes market data and index licensing and services, rose 15 percent to $123 million. Listing services revenues were up 3.4 percent at $60 million.

Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.