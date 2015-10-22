FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nasdaq profit jumps on higher trading volumes, Dorsey Wright deal
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 22, 2015 / 11:14 AM / 2 years ago

Nasdaq profit jumps on higher trading volumes, Dorsey Wright deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) reported a 12 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by the acquisition of data analytics firm Dorsey Wright and higher equity trading volumes.

Net income attributable to Nasdaq was $138 million, or 80 cents per diluted share in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $123 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company earned 88 cents per diluted share, excluding one-time items such as restructuring charges and currency headwinds, Nasdaq said on Thursday.

Analysts on average had estimated earnings of 86 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue, excluding transaction related expenses, rose 6.4 percent to $529 million as concerns about an economic slowdown in China made for volatile markets that pushed equities trading volumes higher.

Net revenue from market services rose 5.8 percent to $200 million, boosted by strong cash equity trading volumes.

Information services revenue, which includes market data and index licensing and services, rose 15.8 percent to $132 million, helped by the acquisition of data analytics firm Dorsey Wright in Jan. 2015.

Nasdaq also said on Thursday its Nasdaq Private Market LLC unit had bought equity management firm SecondMarket Solutions Inc for an undisclosed amount.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru, Editing by Siddharth Cavale

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.