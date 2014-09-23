FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nasdaq to administer data system behind three-hour trading halt
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 23, 2014 / 5:26 PM / 3 years ago

Nasdaq to administer data system behind three-hour trading halt

Herbert Lash

2 Min Read

Pedestrians walk past the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York's Times Square in this June 4, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) won a contract to administer billing and other chores for the data feed system that sparked a three-hour trading halt in Nasdaq-listed stocks last year, but a contract to build and manage the system is still undecided, the firm that oversaw bidding said on Tuesday.

Representatives from the U.S. stock exchanges and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, a self-funded watchdog for Wall Street, picked Nasdaq over two other firms that submitted bids, said Jordan & Jordan in a news release.

Nasdaq has always managed the securities information processor, or SIP, which consolidates quotes and last sale prices from all the exchanges into a single feed, but it expressed concerns after last year’s glitch.

The SIP became clogged with quotes in August 2013, a breakdown that led Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White to order the exchanges to buttress the SIP and other “single points of failure” in the U.S. marketplace.

Voting to pick a SIP administrator, which includes record keeping and the preparation of financial reports, ended last week, according to a source. The voting for managing the SIP and building it if Nasdaq is not picked has been close, but has not reached a two-thirds majority to win, the source said.

Nasdaq and another firm remain in the bidding for that job, the source said. A final vote is expected next week.

There are separate SIPs for stocks and exchange-traded products listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and for options. The SIPs provide brokers with the data they need to show clients their orders are executed at the best price available as required by the SEC.

Reporting by Herbert Lash. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.