3 months ago
Nasdaq launches machine intelligence-enhanced data service
May 16, 2017 / 6:43 PM / 3 months ago

Nasdaq launches machine intelligence-enhanced data service

John McCrank

2 Min Read

The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) on Tuesday launched a service to help fund managers and quantitative traders better use data from social media, central bank announcements, retail sentiment and other sources to improve trading profits.

The Nasdaq Analytics Hub will use machine intelligence, a subset of artificial intelligence, to derive signals from end-of-day data that market participants can use to enhance investing strategies, the exchange operator said.

The data from Nasdaq and third party providers are vigorously vetted with the help of financial technology startup Lucena Research, Mike O'Rourke, global head of machine intelligence and data services at Nasdaq, said in an interview.

"We back test the data using a number of strategies and then we use machine intelligence to add value-added analytics to the data that allows firms to make it more actionable."

The exchange operator said it would add new data sets and sources, as well as new insights and analytics, on a continual basis.

Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Richard Chang

