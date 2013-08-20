FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq, CBOE says to review batch of options trades
August 20, 2013 / 2:44 PM / 4 years ago

Nasdaq, CBOE says to review batch of options trades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pedestrian walks past the NASDAQ building in New York City, April 30, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) said on Tuesday that Nasdaq Options and Nasdaq OMX BX Options will review all trades between 9:30 a.m. EDT and 9:47 a.m. EDT.

Also, exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O) said it is reviewing all trades on the Chicago Board Options Exchange and its C2 electronic venue from 03:30 to 08:41 a.m. Chicago time, according to the CBOE website. The trades under review may be adjusted or nullified, according to the website.

A CBOE spokeswoman said it has been operating with no interruptions.

Calls to the Nasdaq for comment were not immediately returned. Nasdaq Options and Nasdaq OMX BX Options said it was taking requests for “an error review” on those trades until 11:30 a.m. EDT.

(The story changes Eastern Standard time (EST) to Daylight time (EDT)

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Doris Frankel and Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
