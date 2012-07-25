FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq quarterly profit boosted by data business
July 25, 2012 / 11:23 AM / 5 years ago

Nasdaq quarterly profit boosted by data business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk outside the Nasdaq Market site in New York's Times Square, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) said on Wednesday its second-quarter profit rose, as growth in the exchange operator’s market data business helped offset a slowdown in trading volumes.

Nasdaq, which runs U.S. and Nordic markets, earned $93 million, or 53 cents per share, in the quarter, up from $92 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

After adjusting for one-time items, Nasdaq said it earned 64 cents a share, up from 62 cents a share.

Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

