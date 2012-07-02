FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intel sells stake in CEE unit Netretail
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee
Rohingya exodus from Myanmar
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 2, 2012 / 10:52 AM / 5 years ago

Intel sells stake in CEE unit Netretail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Intel Capital, the investment arm of technology giant Intel (INTC.O), sold its stake in Netretail Holding, a central European online retailer, to MIH Allegro, a unit of South Africa’s media and e-commerce firm Naspers (NPNJn.J), Intel said on Monday.

It did not specify the size of the stake or the value of the transaction. It said that MIH Allegro now holds a controlling stake in the retailer after it also bought a stake held by MCI, a private equity group.

Netretail operates online shop chain Mall in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary.

Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.