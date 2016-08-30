Stormy natural gas market in view with uncertain winter weather

A sign marking the location of a natural gas pipeline is seen in Golden, Colorado February 2, 2015.

(Reuters) - Trading in U.S. natural gas is expected to turn stormy in the coming weeks as hedge funds are split on the direction of the fuel's price due to uncertainty over autumn and winter weather.

The funds are divided between the view that U.S. natural gas will exceed $3 by the end of the year if the weather turns cold, or that another mild winter will dampen prices again.

The spot contract for gas on the New York Mercantile Exchange, September, settled at $2.85 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Monday.

Some hedge funds are confident that utilities will continue burning greater-than-normal amounts of gas to power air conditioning in the final weeks of the summer, which has been hotter than forecast.

They also bet that a frigid fall, which begins on Sept. 22, and winter, starting on Dec. 22, will result in more-than-usual gas consumption for heating, which would help them burn off the record stockpiles of gas accumulated in storage this year.

Speculators raised their net long bets on U.S. natural gas by 31,171 contracts in the week to Aug. 23, the biggest build in bullish exposure in three months, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

"I'm veering toward the bullish side as my view is that it's not going to be a mild fall," said Nikhil Surana, partner at Timoneer Energy, a gas-focused hedge fund in Houston.

However, there has also been substantial activity in the options market for those who see natural gas prices dipping.

Options for the October gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange showed highest volumes for puts at the strike price of $2.20 and $2.60 and calls for $3.25.

NYMEX's October-January gas spread, representing the fall-winter play, contracted from nearly 60 cents per mmBtu two weeks ago to below 44 cents on Monday, a move of more than 25 percent. That wide swing is "a reflection of the differing bets you have on storage," said Harry Arora, chief investment officer at ARCIM Advisors, a gas-specialized fund in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Latest official data on gas storage shows utilities added 11 billion cubic feet (bcf) to inventory during the week ended Aug. 19. That was smallest gas injection in six years for a late August week.

Weather models showed 96 cooling degree days (CDD) by the end of Aug. 19, higher than the 30-year norm of 83 CDDs by that point in the year. CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

For heating degree days, or HDDs, based on temperatures below 65 Fahrenheit, the September-December 2015 average was 10, less than the 30-year average of 13.

Forecasters at AccuWeather said in late June the eastern United States, which uses more gas than other fuels for heating, could experience warm weather late into autumn.