UPDATE 2-US March natgas output down; won't affect glut

* Production falls to 71.76 bcfd

* Drillers continue to slow activity

* Analysts doubt it will reduce supply glut

By Edward McAllister

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas production in the lower 48 states fell for a second straight month in March, retreating further from January’s record high, but analysts doubt if it is enough to materially reduce a large supply glut.

March output fell 0.4 percent to 71.76 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) from the 72.02 bcfd produced in February, according to data from the Energy Information Administration on Thursday, as drillers scaled back activity in the face of low prices.

Still, U.S. production, which has rocketed thanks to newly developed shale plays across the country, was up 5 percent from the same period in 2011.

Texas reported the largest decline, of 0.15 bcfd, or 0.7 percent, to 21.87 bcfd, which the EIA put down mainly to well shut-ins for maintenance. In Louisiana, output fell 1.1 percent to 8.17 bcfd from 8.26 bcfd, the EIA said. The only region to rise was offshore the Gulf of Mexico, where production increased by 3.5 percent, or 0.16 bcfd, from February.

Revised data showed total production in February fell 1 percent to 72.02 bcf, more than the previously announced 0.6 percent fall.

“The fall in production has not been consistent and substantial enough to meaningfully alter the gas balance,” Citi analysts said in a note, adding that pipeline flows suggest production since March may actually be flat.

Record U.S. gas production has transformed the supply landscape, swelling inventories to record levels and helping push prices to a 10-year low below $2 per million British thermal units earlier this year.

Gas in storage is currently 35 percent above the five year average, stoking fears that caverns could fill up before the end of the injection season in the fall, which could put further pressure on prices.

New gas drilling has become uneconomical, forcing companies to move rigs to more lucrative oil fields and causing gas output to drop. Some producers, such as Chesapeake Energy whose profits have evaporated due to low gas prices, have also choked off production to help tighten the market. The natural gas rig count is down about a third from October.

However, the two-month slide, the first in more than a year, did provide some support for natural gas futures, which already received a boost from February’s output fall.

“The production data is adding a little more solid ground to the ground we’ve already established over the last month or so. I’d say it’s a modest positive,” said broker Jay Levine, with enerjay LLC in Portland, Maine.

Front-month July natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled 0.4 cent higher at $2.422 per million British thermal units on Thursday, after earlier hitting $2.498.