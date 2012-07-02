FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Natural gas wells shut in Colorado due to wildfires
July 2, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

Natural gas wells shut in Colorado due to wildfires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Over one hundred natural gas wells have been shut in Colorado in a precautionary move as wildfires continue to spread across the state, two companies said on Monday.

Black Hills Exploration and Production said that 98 gas wells were shut in the Piceance Basin in the northwest of the state. Encana Corp said that it has shut 35 wells in the same basin.

Neither company could immediately say how much production had been shut in, though Encana said that it expects to be able to restart the wells on Monday.

Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

