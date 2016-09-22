FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Li Ka-shing planning bid for stake in National Grid gas unit: FT
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 22, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

Li Ka-shing planning bid for stake in National Grid gas unit: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing smiles during a news conference announcing CK Hutchison Holdings company results in Hong Kong, China March 17, 2016.Bobby Yip

(Reuters) - Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing is preparing to bid for a majority stake in British electricity grid operator National Grid Plc's gas distribution unit, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people close to the talks.

Li's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd is leading a group of investors that will likely submit an initial offer by the end of the week, the newspaper reported.

The sale is expected to value the business at 11 billion pounds ($14 billion), including debt, the FT said. (on.ft.com/2dbrP4r)

National Grid said last year that it would sell a majority stake in the business.

National Grid declined to comment on the report and Cheung Kong Infrastructure could not be reached.

Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.