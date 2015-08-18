FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BB&T to buy National Penn Bancshares for about $1.8 billion
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 18, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 2 years ago

BB&T to buy National Penn Bancshares for about $1.8 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - BB&T Corp (BBT.N) said it would buy National Penn Bancshares Inc NPBC.O in a cash-and-stock deal for about $1.8 billion to expand in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region.

The deal would consist of 70 percent BB&T shares and 30 percent in cash. National Penn shareholders can opt to receive 0.3206 of a BB&T share or $13 in cash for each National Penn share.

BB&T said it expects the deal to add to earnings per share in the first full year, excluding one-time charges.

The company also said it expects to incur pre-tax merger and integration costs of about $100 million and expects annual costs savings of about $65 million.

Acquisition of National Penn would boost BB&T’s franchise in Pennsylvania, the company said.

National Penn’s chief executive officer will be named group executive, the company said.

National Penn, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, has $9.6 billion in assets, $6.7 billion in deposits and 124 banking offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

The deal needs approval from regulators and National Penn shareholders. BB&T expects the deal to close in mid-2016.

Deutsche Bank Securities served as financial adviser to BB&T and Sandler O‘Neill & Partners, L.P was the financial adviser to National Penn. O‘Melveny & Myers LLP served as legal counsel to BB&T and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to National Penn.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.